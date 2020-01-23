GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named Tammy Seaberg as its new controller.
In this role, she will supervise the Department of Fiscal Services, which includes General Accounting, Accounts Payable, Payroll, and Financial Reporting.
Before bringing her skills to the Finger Lakes, Seaberg most recently worked as the chief financial officer of Family Services of Chemung County in Elmira, and as one of three CFOs of The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.
She brings an experience in the healthcare financial industry in acute care hospitals and nursing homes in central New York that amounts to over 19 years.
Seaberg holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., and recently earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Utica College.