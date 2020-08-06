GENEVA — Starting immediately, Fitzgerald Brothers buses from Niagara Falls to New York will add a stop in Geneva. The route also makes stops in Ithaca, Binghamton, Rochester, as well as a stop in the Buffalo area near State University at Buffalo’s North Campus.
The route is offered in cooperation with OurBus, a technology company that sells tickets on intercity bus routes across the region. OurBus offers a platform that allows smaller bus companies to compete against industry titans like Greyhound.
Ticket prices from Geneva to New York City start at $45, and tickets to Niagara Falls start at $40. Prices will vary based on demand, similar to hotels and airlines. Customers can book early to get the best deal.
Buses to New York will depart at 11:40 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and 3:10 p.m. Sundays. The trip takes approximately five and a half hours.
The Geneva bus stop is in the Exchange Street parking lot. This is the same location where Trailways and Greyhound buses usually stop, though both services are not operating currently. On Wednesday afternoons during the farmers’ market, buses will stop on the street outside the parking lot.
Buses are equipped with modern amenities including wifi and charging at each seat. For the foreseeable future, masks will be required for all passengers, and occupancy on the buses will be limited to every other seat to allow for social distancing.
Schedules and ticket prices are available at www.ourbus.com or the OurBus mobile app.
OurBus is a technology company based in New York City that works with local transportation companies to set up new routes for travelers between cities. The company was founded in 2016 and offers tickets to 100+ cities and towns across the county. OurBus does not own or operate any buses, but handles scheduling, marketing, ticket sales, and customer service.
FitzGerald Brothers Transportation is a family owned and operated ground transportation company located in Geneva. The company started in 2001 with just one bus and has been growing ever since, now with a multi-selection of a variety of corporate sedans, SUVs, limousines, party buses, limousine buses, trolleys and touring coaches.