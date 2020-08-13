BUFFALO — Kevin Quinn joined Five Star Bank’s team Aug. 10 as senior vice president and commercial banking executive.
He will report to President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham.
Quinn will assume responsibility for commercial and industrial lending, business banking, cash management, community development and merchant services as well as leadership of Five Star Bank’s referral program, promoting relationship-building and business development between the Bank and its insurance and wealth management subsidiaries.
Quinn has extensive experience leading commercial banking teams in Upstate NY. He served with HSBC Bank USA, NA-Buffalo for 15 years. He began his career as an attorney with Jones Day in Cleveland, Ohio and subsequently spent 10 years in commercial banking at M&T Bank.
Quinn is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned a juris doctorate in law and a master of business administration in corporate finance from State University at Buffalo.
He will succeed Edward “Ted” Oexle who is retiring from Five Star Bank as C&I lending executive and Buffalo regional president on Aug. 4.
Quinn will be based in Buffalo at Five Star Bank’s Buffalo Regional Office on Spindrift Drive.
More information about Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions Inc., is available at www.five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.