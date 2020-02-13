PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth will offer an educational and informational session covering cybersecurity from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Office, 309 Lake St.
Bob Adams, lead security engineer for iSECURE, LLC, a cybersecurity company based out of Rochester, will be presenting on how small businesses can protect theirs and customers’ private information, as well as steps businesses need to take if a security breach occurs.
FLOTG provides educational and informative sessions important to regional businesses and those in the tourism industry particularly, so they can be brought up to speed in the constantly changing professional landscape.
This seminar on cybersecurity will educate business owners, managers, and staff about what information needs to be protected, steps to lower their risk of private information being stolen, and what steps businesses need to take if a breach does happen.
Adams has over 30 years of experience and spent the majority of his career architecting, installing, securing and auditing networks for Corporate and Enterprise Clients. For the last 15 years he has been advocating compliance frameworks and solutions that enable his clients to operate safely and securely. His passion to make cybersecurity accessible and interesting has led Bob to develop seminars focusing on markets that need more visibility and education.
ISECURE delivers enterprise class security services and solutions to various market segments including Medical, Higher Education, Industrial, and Fortune 500 companies.
This seminar has options for live-streaming and recording.
For more details on this seminar and to RSVP, go to eventbrite.com/e/flotg-cyber-security-semi nar-tickets-93122898095.