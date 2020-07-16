Finger Lakes Health’s Board of Directors has elected two new board members: Ann McMullen and Dr. Rodolfo Queiroz.
McMullen of Penn Yan is a retired nurse practitioner. She was previously employed at the University of Rochester Medical Center as a pediatric nurse practitioner and served as an associate professor of clinical nursing in the U of R School of Nursing. McMullen is a board member for Arc of Yates/Mozaic and the Yates Community Endowment and is a member of the Medical Reserve Corps in Yates County.
Dr. Queiroz is a radiologist and interventional radiologist with Finger Lakes Radiology, of which he is the managing partner. He completed his medical education at the Medical School of Vassouras in Brazil. Dr. Queiroz completed an internal medicine internship at Nassau County Medical Center and did his residency in radiology at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where he served as chief resident. He also completed a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Strong Memorial Hospital. He served as chair of radiology at Geneva General Hospital from 2009 to 2016, chief of staff from January 2017 – April 2019, and is currently the chair of the credentials committee. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. He also holds a certificate of added qualifications in vascular and interventional radiology.
The Board of Directors of Finger Lakes Health recently elected new officers: Philip Beckley, chair; Menzo Case, vice chair; Ryan Hallings, secretary; Jose Acevedo, M.D., president & CEO, and Jeff Morgan, treasurer and CFO.