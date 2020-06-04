GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named William Gregory, MBA, MSIS as the new director of materials management. In the position, he oversees purchasing, receiving, distribution and inventory operations.
Gregory brings over 15 years of contract management experience to Finger Lakes Health in negotiating, creating and managing contracts. Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, he was the contract manager of perioperative services at the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
He graduated from Strayer University in Asburn, Va., receiving master of business administration and master of science in information systems degrees before earning his master certificate in commercial contract management from Villanova University in Villanova, Pa.
Gregory will be relocating to the Finger Lakes.