GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its a Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Finger Lakes Radiology LLC.
About 30 local business leaders, Chamber board members and ambassadors attended the event where tours were given of the facility. Guests also heard from Dr. Rod Queiroz, Managing Partner, and Dr. Tom Thompson, founding partner, about the business history and the high end technological advances and equipment that they specialize in today.
Located within Geneva General Hospital, Finger Lakes Radiology is an independent business featuring a group of four local, fellowship trained and board-certified radiologists. Finger Lakes Radiology partners with a variety of local health care providers to offer professional radiology imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, and MRI to patients and physicians throughout the Finger Lakes.
Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
To learn more, visit genevany.com.