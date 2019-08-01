CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, recently won two awards for its marketing and content strategy.
Both awards were for the tourism bureau’s website, VisitFingerLakes.com.
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection came away a winner with the “Most-Improved Tactic” award at the 2019 American Marketing Association Pinnacle Awards in Rochester. The Pinnacle Awards recognize marketing campaigns and tactics that deliver measurable results, and Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, along with its advertising agency, Dixon Schwabl, was recognized for its reimagined content strategy focusing on the actual wants and needs of the audience through data. The American Marketing Association is a national organization with chapters across the United States. Award finalists were selected based on a scoring rubric of strategy, creative execution and results. Submissions for this year were judged by the Columbus, Ohio chapter.
The Ontario County tourism promotion agency also won a Not-For-Profit PRism Award in the “Blogs/Blogger Campaign” category for Building a Content Strategy Fueled by Data. Hosted by the Rochester Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the event recognized complete tactical elements that incorporate sound research, planning, execution and evaluation.
The award-winning 2019 tactic’s objective was to increase organic build of the email database, increase search engine traffic and increase referrals from social media content to generate qualified traffic. This data-based approach exceeded all of the goals for the new content strategy, by really honing in on what Finger Lakes Visitors Connection’s audience was looking for when engaging with the organization.
For more information, call (585) 394-3915 or go to VisitFingerLakes.com.
