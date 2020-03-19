CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College President Robert Nye has named Michelle Polowchak of Fairport as chief human resources officer.
As a member of the college’s senior leadership team, Polowchak will provide direction in collegewide personnel areas, including recruitment and staffing, benefits and salary administration, labor and employee relations, training and development and records management.
She has 20 years of human resources experience, including her previous roles as the associate vice president for human resources at Lesley University in Boston and the associate vice president for human resources, equity and organizational development at Keuka College.
Polowchak has a master of business administration from St. Leo University and a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in human resources from St. John Fisher College.