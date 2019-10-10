GENEVA — FLH Medical, P.C. welcomes two new providers that bring extensive clinical experiences.
Staci Hooker, RN, FNP-C, MSN is now seeing patients at FLH Medical, P.C. Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, located in the Geneva Office Park, 821 Pre-Emption Road, Suite 300.
Hooker began her career as a primary and charge nurse in telemetry and emergency care at Geneva General Hospital. She has worked as a family nurse practitioner hospitalist for Finger Lakes Health and has served as an FNP for the Willard Medication Assisted Treating Program since 2018. She is board-certified in family medicine by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Austin Peay State University, and pursued her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner, with a minor in nursing education, at SUNY Upstate Medical University where she graduated magna cum laude.
Hooker will practice with Dr. Angel Diaz, Dr. Henry LeGuyader, Dr. Christine Yu, the region’s only board-certified female gastroenterologist, Kristin Verrette PA-C, and Brandee Burley PA-C.
To make an appointment with Hooker, call (315) 787-5310.
Lisa Mejia, ARNP, FNP-BC, MSN, CWCN comes to FLH Medical, P.C. with six years of experience as a registered nurse in varying levels of acuity, from infants to geriatrics. She is now seeing patients at Lifecare Medical Associates, 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls.
She began her nursing career as an RN at Memorial Pembroke Urgent Care Center and first came to work at Geneva General Hospital in the ICU. Mejia has served as an RN instructor and is board-certified in family medicine by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is licensed as an advanced practical nurse. Most recently, she served as a nurse practitioner at Wound Healing Solutions.
Mejia earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nova Southeastern University where she graduated as valedictorian. She then earned a master’ degree in family nurse practitioner.
To make an appointment with Mejia at Lifecare Medical Associates, call (315) 539-9229.