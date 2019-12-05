GENEVA — FLH Medical, P.C. recently welcomed Lauren Morabito, MSN, FNP-C to its FLH Medical, P.C. Urgent Care team.
Morabito completed her master’s degree in advanced nursing practice-primary care family and bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. John Fisher College.
Morabito is board-certified in family medicine by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is licensed as a family nurse practitioner.
FLH Medical P.C. Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses.
FLH Medical, P.C. has two Urgent Care locations:
— 789 Pre-Emption Road in the Finger Lakes Health Commons, Geneva; Phone: 315-781-2000
— 1991 Balsley Road at Lifecare Medical Associates, Seneca Falls; Phone: 315-835-4900