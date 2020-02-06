Several members of Finger Lakes Medical Associates / Rochester Regional Health have earned distinctions in their fields.
Hannah Colbert, LCSW, passed the examination to practice social work at the clinical level in New York state. Colbert relocated with her family to Geneva in 2016 after practicing family therapy in Queens and Brooklyn. Prior to joining FLMA in 2019, she worked in Yates County where she developed an interest in providing treatment for individuals who experience anxiety and specific phobias. She sees patients in FLMA’s Geneva office.
Sharry Gibbs, RN, has passed the electronic fetal monitoring certification exam. Electronic fetal monitoring is a key element of perinatal safety and is performed in FLMA’s Geneva office. Gibbs is also an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant and has worked in FLMA’s Ob/Gyn Department in Geneva since 2017.
Three FLMA RNs have earned advancement along Rochester Regional Health’s Clinical Ladder, which provides career advancement while remaining in the clinical setting providing direct patient care. Tammy vonHahmann, RN, and Allison Austin, RN, have attained Clinical Nurse Level III. vonHahmann started her career with FLMA in 1999 and has been an integral member of both the cardiology and internal medicine teams since. Austin, of Clifton Springs, started in FLMA’s Ob/Gyn Department in 2016. She is certified in electronic fetal monitoring and is a member of the Ob/Gyn Ambulatory Clinical Counsel and Women’s Health Best Practice Committee. Samantha Ferguson, RN, BSN, has achieved Clinical Nurse Level IV, the highest level in the Clinical Ladder Program. Ferguson joined FLMA in 2018 and works as a “float” nurse working in the Geneva office’s Pediatric, Internal Medicine, and Ob/Gyn departments and in FLMA’s Penn Yan location.