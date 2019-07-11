Two registered nurses at Finger Lakes Medical Associates / Rochester Regional Health have earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing.
Upon completion of her LPN degree in 2000 from SUNY Delhi College of Technology, Debra Turner worked in hospital and out-patient settings in the Delaware County area. She started her career with Finger Lakes Medical Associates in 2006 as a “float” nurse working in FLMA’s Geneva Departments of Internal Medicine, Ob/Gyn, and Pediatrics. In 2012 she earned her RN degree from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and the next year was promoted to FLMA’s Internal Medicine Department manager. In June of 2018, she earned another promotion to become RN Practice Manager and currently oversees Prime Medical in Geneva, FLMA’s Geneva Internal Medicine Department, and FLMA’s Penn Yan Family Practice office. Turner, of Clifton Springs, earned her BSN degree with honors from St. John Fisher College this May.
After graduating from Waterloo High School, Samantha Ferguson entered the RN program at Finger Lakes Community College. She completed the course in 2017 and passed the National Council Licensure Examination which tests application and analysis using nursing knowledge while also testing the use of critical thinking skills to make nursing judgments. Ferguson, of Canandaigua, worked at Geneva General Hospital/Finger Lakes Health on the Med/Surg Telemetry Unit before joining FLMA/RRH in 2018. She earned her BSN degree from State University College at Brockport this May. At FLMA, Ferguson is a float nurse working in the Geneva office’s Pediatric, Internal Medicine, and Ob/Gyn departments and in FLMA’s Penn Yan location. She is engaged in FLMA/RRH’s Clinical Ladder Program which is a structured system to provide staff nurses career advancement while remaining in the clinical setting, providing direct patient care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.