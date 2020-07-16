PENN YAN — The New York Wine & Grape Foundation has partnered with Think Drink Global to manage New York wines’ trade- and media-focused marketing and educational programs in Western Europe.
Think Drink Global is a collaboration between three wine industry veteran firms, R&R Teamwork in London, Vinconnexion in Paris, and O’Donnell Lane in Sonoma, Calif.
Through the USDA-funded Export Program, the Foundation has conducted a marketing program in Western Europe for over 20 years. Recent successes have been experienced in the United Kingdom, France, and in Germany, where Prowein has typically served as a cornerstone event. Though activities like trade shows will remain a component of the Foundation’s Western Europe program, the partnership with Think Drink Global is designed to specifically build trade relationships and increase awareness of New York wines in additional Western Europe target markets, including Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden.
“[The Foundation]’s partnership with Think Drink Global seeks to provide strategic direction for the New York wine industry in Western Europe to engage with influential trade and media, and ultimately, bolster brand recognition for New York wines in the market,” said Sam Filler, executive director of the Foundation
The Think Drink Global-led campaign will include a targeted approach to curating winery-trade connections, on-trade interest, and potential media. Education for trade will be accomplished by the presentation of educational seminars and tastings on New York wines and derived from the New York Wine Course and Reference and presented in person, when possible, and through a curated series of online events throughout the year.
Learn more at www.newyorkwines.org.