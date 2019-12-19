AUBURN — Matthew House has received a large charitable gift from Fox Toyota Subaru.
The $10,000 donation will be used to support the end-of-life home’s general operations.
“This extraordinary gift will contribute to the essential needs of Matthew House and allow us to provide a welcoming end-of-life care environment for the terminally ill in our community,” said Executive Director Angela Ryan. “Having a loved one facing their end-of-life journey can be a very difficult experience. Such generosity allows Matthew House to provide a supportive home-like setting during that journey, and we are deeply grateful.”
Fox Toyota Subaru owners Jane and Bill Fox selected Matthew House to receive a $5,000 donation from the dealership. That generous gift was matched by Toyota Motor Sales, USA for a total contribution of $10,000.
“I believe Jane [Fox] knew someone who utilized Matthew House’s services,” said Fox Toyota Subaru Office Manager Cindy Miller. “We read more about it on their website, and it was an easy pick for them to support Matthew House in this way.”
This funding will help offset the costs associated with 24-hour care, meals, supplies and household maintenance. This in turn strengthens the overall well-being of the home and its residents and their families during a challenging time.
Matthew House is a two-bed comfort-care home for terminally ill individuals in their final days of life. The home provides a loving space for residents and their families as they journey toward a dignified death. All care is given with compassion, respect, and sensitivity for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of each person.
For more information, contact Ryan at (315) 252-2052 or info@matthewhouse.org. Additional information about Matthew House may be found at www.matthewhouse.org.