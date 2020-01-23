GENEVA — Generations Bank has promoted Bernyce Maltman to Vice President – Residential Sales Manager.
Maltman joined Generations in 2017 and quickly became a valued member of the company’s sales team. In her role, Maltman grows the bank’s residential mortgage business across the Bank’s footprint. In addition, Maltman also manages the mortgage sales team. Maltman works out of the Bank’s retail office in Geneva.
Generations Senior Vice President AG Cutrona said, “Bernyce is well deserving of this promotion. She contributes a significant amount to Generations’ continued success and has proved herself a valuable asset to the Generations team!”
“Bernyce is a valued leader in our organization, her contribution is a key element to our success,” said Menzo Case, Generations President & CEO.
Maltman, of Penn Yan, is a graduate of Keuka College with a dual bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management with a concentration in finance.
Currently, she serves as the treasurer of the Yates County Agricultural Society.
