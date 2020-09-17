SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank has donated funds for the D.A.R.E. program for 1,500 students in the 2020-21 school year. The annual contribution is part of the bank’s second five-year commitment to the D.A.R.E. program; the commitment runs through 2025.
On Sept. 9, D.A.R.E. officers from Cayuga, Seneca and Ontario counties joined Generations officials and representatives from the New York State D.A.R.E. Officers Association to pick up checks for 2020-21. Elementary students in Auburn, Clifton Springs, Geneva, Phelps, Romulus, Seneca Falls, Southern Cayuga, South Seneca and Waterloo will benefit from the donation. Total contribution for the materials this year is $6,100.
“Generations is deeply committed to the communities we serve and actively seeks out opportunities to support children and families. Although the D.A.R.E. program may look different due to precautions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re happy to continue to support the D.A.R.E. program and its initiative,” noted Menzo Case, president and CEO of Generations Bank.
Generations partners with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking and insurance services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls