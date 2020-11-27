SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank has issued an update on its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. The bank said it has helped more than 300 local businesses secure PPP loans.
“The PPP initiative was a Small Business Administration program providing emergency low-cost, forgivable loans to help small businesses survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Menzo Case, president and CEO of Generations Bank. “I am proud to say that through the PPP program, we were able to get millions of dollars into the hands of hundreds of local businesses at a critical time.”
“With a focus on supporting small businesses within the communities we serve, Generations Bank truly focused our PPP efforts on the small business owner,” added Senior Vice President of Lending Ken Winn. “The average loan nationwide was $101,000, while at Generations it was $33,000.”
Generations has now shifted its focus to the forgiveness process for customers, proactively contacting them as soon as the SBA PPP Forgiveness process was released by the SBA. More 33% of the loans have been processed for forgiveness by Generations Bank.
“We have been working closely with the SBA to successfully process the forgiveness applications in a timely fashion and have had good turnaround times from the SBA,” said AG Cutrona, senior vice president for growth and profitability. “We continue to encourage our customers to put together their forgiveness packages so that we can expedite their requests and get one more financial concern off of their plate.”
One business owner said he was pleased with the help Generations offered.
“The PPP loan program saved my business and allowed me to maintain my staff,” Vision Eye Care owner Dr. James Cogar said. “Generations proactively guided me through the application and the forgiveness piece. Government programs are usually difficult, and they made it relatively easy.”