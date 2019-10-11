GENEVA — Geneva BID’s 25th annual Light Up Geneva Auction will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Ramada Geneva, 41 Lakefront Drive.
A live and silent auction will be held, with live auction starting at 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
The Auction Planning Committee is seeking donations. The funds raised through both auctions will be used for replacement and maintenance of all seasonal decorations, adding to downtown beautification efforts.
For more information, contact the Geneva BID office at (315) 789-0102 or info@genevanybid.com.