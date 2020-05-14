PENN YAN — Red Tail Ridge Winery has been supporting area food banks through its Good Karma wine project for 10 years, with 10 percent of the profit per bottle supporting food banks in the state where it is sold.
Foodlink is the winery’s partner in New York state.
The winery’s New York and New Jersey distribution partner, MS Walker, has agreed to match Red Tail Ridge’s donations 100 percent for the foreseeable future.
Sales will be evaluated on a monthly basis, so donations may be sent more regularly. The winery’s website will be updated on a monthly basis so that everyone can track the donations.
For more information and to support Red Tail Ridge Winery’s food bank wine project through sales of its Good Karma wine, visit redtailridgewinery.com/community-outreach, call (315) 536-4580 or email geoffrey@redtailridgewinery.com.