GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has welcomed Christina Gray, MSN, ANP, CNS to its team of talented and dedicated providers.
She will be practicing at Clyde Family Health Center, 4 W. Genesee St., Clyde and Seneca Family Health Center, 367A E. Main St., Waterloo.
Gray earned her master’s in nursing degree at SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse. She is certified as an adult nurse practitioner clinical nurse specialist.
She has over 25 years of nursing experience in the Finger Lakes including previously owning and operating a rural health clinic where she provided care to over 3,000 patients. Other experience includes practicing in otolaryngology in an expanded role as a registered nurse first assistant, internal medicine and in a Medical Intensive Care Unit caring for acute cardiac patients.
Gray will be joining the team of Dr. “Aggie” (Agata Olszowska,M.D.), Dr. “Ed” (Edward Zgleszewski, M.D.), and Roberta Korich, FNP-C, RNFA caring for patients at Seneca Family Health Center as well as Clyde Family Health Center.
To make an appointment with Gray, call (315) 923-3640 for the Clyde office and (315) 787-4977 for the Seneca Falls office.