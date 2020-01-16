Brian Grinnell, AIA, NCARB, recently joined The MRB Group’s architecture team.
Grinnell is an architect and certified professional inspector, with significant previous experience in the municipal arena having managed more than 20 major projects during his employment as an architect with the city of Rochester.
Grinnell will work in MRB Group’s Rochester headquarters, as part of a team that supports architecture and capital projects across the state of New York.
“Brian quickly impressed us with his exceptional combination of design skills and experience including project and building inspection,” MRB Group President Ryan Colvin, PE stated. “He has a unique perspective from both the planning and implementation sides of architectural design,” Colvin continued. “He understands the impacts of excellent Architecture and efficient and economical design.”
“For municipal officials who are responsible for budgets, it’s absolutely essential to understand and incorporate operational impacts into long term asset projections,” Colvin said.
Grinnell earned his degree at the State University College of Technology at Alfred, where he studied architectural technology. He has continued his professional training throughout his career, pursuing specific technology, mold assessment training, and participating in the AIA Convention for exposure to the latest information and tools supporting the Architecture profession.
