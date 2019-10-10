GENEVA — Jeanine Hall has been named a member of the 2019 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 20 percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than licensed agents in sales achievement.
Hall has been a New York Life agent since 2016 and is associated with New York Life’s Finger Lakes General Office in Geneva.
Hall, of Geneva, has a bachelor’s degree in business from Keuka College and a hospitality degree from the College of Southern Nevada. Hall has been named to the Executive Council for two consecutive years for her top sales achievement.