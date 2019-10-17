GENEVA — FLH Medical, P.C. has welcomed two new providers.
Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery welcomes Ashley Harris, FNP-C, and FLH Medical, P.C. Geneva Primary Care welcomes Ashley Pajk, RN, BSN.
Harris is seeing patients at Finger Lakes Health Commons, 789 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, and at 430 Clifton Springs Professional Park, Clifton Springs. She joins the largest team of orthopaedic providers in the Finger Lakes region.
Starting as a certified nursing assistant in long term care for Finger Lakes Health, Harris became a registered nurse for surgical services at Geneva General Hospital.
Harris graduated from Monroe Community College with an associate degree in applied sciences and then earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington and received her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner from St. John Fisher College.
To schedule an appointment with Harris, FNP-C at Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery in Geneva, call (315) 789-0993, and for the Clifton Springs office, call (315) 462-3501.
Pajk, RN, BSN is seeing patients at FLH Medical, P.C. Geneva Primary Care, at 200 North St., Suite 102, Geneva. Pajk began her career as a nutrition services associate and then a certified nursing associate before becoming a registered nurse and a student nurse practitioner.
In 2007, Pajk graduated from Finger Lakes Community College with an associate degree. She later earned a bachelor’s and master’s in nursing in the adult-gerontology nurse practitioner program.
She joins the internal medicine physician team of Dr. Sarah Mader and Dr. William Welbourne, and nurse practitioner Jennifer Bell, ANP.
To make an appointment with Pajk, RN, BSN at Geneva Primary Care, call (315) 787-5400.