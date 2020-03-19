CANANDAIGUA — Diane Hayton was recently named director of nursing for the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, UR Medicine Thompson Health’s skilled-nursing facility.
The Rochester resident’s career has included positions as a hospital staff nurse on a medical-surgical unit as well as on acute geriatric and oncology units, with a number of leadership positions in both long-term care and rehabilitation settings, as well as in a program for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Most recently, she served as assistant director of nursing for The Hurlbut in Henrietta.
With an associate’s degree from Finger Lakes Community College, Hayton graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College in 2018 with her bachelor’s in nursing. Her professional affiliations include the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
“With extensive clinical expertise nursing experience in long-term care, I am convinced Diane will add another layer of success to our quality efforts at the Continuing Care Center. I am pleased that she decided to join our team,” said Thompson Health Vice President of Long-Term Care Amy Daly.
M.M. Ewing, the skilled-nursing facility located adjacent to Thompson Hospital at 350 Parrish St., has a total of 178 beds and offers long-term care, dementia care and transitional care for community members who are undergoing rehabilitation following an illness, injury or surgery.