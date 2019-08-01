ROCHESTER — Regional Primary Care Network (RPCN), a network of federally qualified health centers across New York, is changing its name to Mosaic Health.
Mosaic Health is federally funded to serve the underserved and underinsured. It serves about 20,000 patients at its locations in Ilion, Lyons, Mount Morris, Rushville and Utica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.