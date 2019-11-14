GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named Jodi Heavner-Ortiz, RN-BC as nurse manager of Unit 1 at Geneva Living Center South in the Transitional Care program.
Heavner-Ortiz is licensed and certified as a registered nurse, and is board-certified in medical surgical nursing. She began her medical education at the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing where she graduated in 2005 as class president.
She then earned her associate of applied science degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College before graduating from St. John Fisher College with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Previously, she worked as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for the Transitional Care program at Finger Lakes Health for six years.
During her most recent experience, Heavner-Ortiz was a clinical leader at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, where she provided leadership on the medical/surgical and telemetry floors.
Heavner-Ortiz is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Basic Life Support.
Geneva Living Center South, at 45 Mason St., is a 103-bed facility, which includes skilled nursing beds. The facility is home to the Transitional Care program, which allows patients the opportunity to the recuperate and recover in a supervised medical setting.