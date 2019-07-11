AUBURN — Alexandra A. Henderson, E.I.T., has joined Beardsley Architects + Engineers as intern civil engineer.
Alexandra graduated from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in 2019 with a degree in environmental resources engineering. During her time at SUNY-ESF, Henderson travelled to Peru to create a new rainwater filtration system and provide additional water resource management assistance. At Beardsley, she will be working on projects for governmental, municipal and state clients.
For more information on Beardsley Architects + Engineers, visit www.beardsley.com.
