ROCHESTER — In conjunction with the new fiscal year that began July 1, Hillside Family of Agencies has taken a new name — Hillside — and welcomed a new roster of community leaders to its Board of Governors.
An adjustment to the agency’s corporate structure has merged all programs and operations under a single affiliate now known as Hillside. The agency’s internal executive structure is unchanged. The charitable Hillside Foundation will remain distinct.
This “new” name acknowledges the agency’s longstanding community identity, said Maria Cristalli, Hillside’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 80-plus programs touch countless youth and families every day across New York state and as far south as Maryland. Wherever we are, however we connect with people, the name ‘Hillside’ speaks volumes,” Cristalli said. “This change simplifies our constantly evolving relationship with children and families in the communities we serve.”
The new fiscal year also introduced new members and leaders to Hillside’s Board of Governors. The new Board Chair is Richard J. Gangemi, MD, a specialist in internal medicine who served as senior vice president for academic and medical affairs for Rochester General Health System until his retirement in 2012.
Gangemi’s fellow Board leaders at Hillside are Jill Knittel (vice chair), owner of the executive search firm JK Executive Strategies, LLC; James C. Haefner (treasurer), a retired senior vice president and assistant treasurer for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield; Monica L. Monte (secretary), a marketing and product management executive, of Rochester; and Edward White (past chair), associate vice president at AIM Photonics, of Rochester.
New members of the Board of Governors include Virginia “Ginny” Biesiada O’Neill, who retired as chief administrative officer of Syracuse-based Pioneer Cos. in 2019; Caroline A. Critchlow, Ed.D., assessment coordinator for the Wegmans School of Nursing & the Ralph C. Wilson School of Education at St. John Fisher College; Melissa N. Gardner, senior vice president of strategic business programs at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in Rochester; and Anne L. Komanecky, a vice president with Bio Products Laboratory, of Rochester. Komanecky will also serve as chair of the Hillside Foundation Board of Trustees.
Founded in 1837, Hillside is one of the country’s oldest family and youth non-profit human services organizations, and the largest of its type in New York state. The agency supports vulnerable children, adults and families through services delivered on residential campuses, in group homes, and in a wide range of school- and community-based settings. Last year alone, Hillside programs and staff — across central and western New York State and in Prince George’s County, Md. — helped nearly 13,000 young people and families work toward building the stronger futures they deserve. Learn more at hillside.com.