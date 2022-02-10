Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that custom ingredient maker Baldwin Richardson Foods is investing $50 million to expand its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Wayne County. The company plans to make necessary equipment, technology and construction investments at the facilities located in the Towns of Macedon and Williamson in an effort to meet the changing requirements for food manufacturing and labeling that consumers are demanding. The company will install new machinery and equipment, supporting the creation of up to 60 new jobs and the retention of 364 positions. Additionally, this two-phase, major investment will allow the company to expand product lines and enhance sustainability practices at each facility. The project will also position Baldwin Richardson Foods to achieve World Economic Forum Lighthouse status, a commitment of efficiency and productivity and environmental stewardship. Now underway, the company expects the major expansion project to be completed in late 2024.
"New York is incredibly proud to continue our support for Baldwin Richardson Foods as it creates new, top-quality jobs for the hard-working men and women in the Finger Lakes region, strengthening the local economy," Governor Hochul said. "The company's continued investment in Wayne County is further proof that the food industry in the region is robust and vibrant, and this project will further fuel this momentum."
Headquartered and founded in Illinois more than a century ago, Baldwin Richardson Foods develops and manufactures custom ingredients, marketing branded products such as Mrs. Richardson's Toppings and Nance's Mustards and Condiments. It also custom develops sauces, syrups, condiments, flavored beverage syrups and flavor bases offering a standardized line of products for distributors. A registered MBE with the National Supplier Development Council, the company is also one of the largest African-American family-owned and-operated businesses in the food industry.
Erin Tolefree, President of Baldwin Richardson Foods said, "Baldwin Richardson Foods pairs a legacy of customer commitment with state-of-the-art technology to stay at the forefront of innovation. This significant investment will enable us to strengthen not only that commitment but also the economy of Wayne County and the Finger Lakes Region as we provide new jobs and the environmental stewardship necessary for a sustainable future. We look forward to continued partnership to revitalize the communities of this region."
To encourage Baldwin Richardson Foods to proceed with its expansion in New York State, Empire State Development has offered up to $2.5 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Program credits in exchange for job creation committments and a $2 million Capital Grant. Wayne County, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the transformative project.
Empire State Development Commissioner, President & CEO Hope Knight said, "Our investment in Baldwin Richardson Foods reflects Governor Hochul's commitment to regional economic development strategies that are growing the economy. ESD is proud to support this company's forward-looking expansion, with its plans to incorporate innovative tech, promote sustainability, meet consumer demand and create next-generation jobs for the Finger Lakes region."
State Senator Pamela Helming said, "Baldwin Richardson Foods is a leading innovator in the growing food and beverage industry in the Finger Lakes region and New York State. We are proud to have Baldwin Richardson Foods in Wayne County in the 54th District and I thank President Erin Tolefree and the company for its significant investment in our communities."
Assemblymember Brian Manktelow said, "I would like to congratulate Erin Tolefree and Baldwin Richardson Foods on this opportunity to expand their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Allowing a business of any scale the opportunity to grow and make the necessary facility developments to excel should be the focus of our State. This investment by Empire State Development does just that. I look forward to both sites reinvigoration and all they will do to continue growing our local economy."
Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Co-Chair Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce said, "Greater Rochester Chamber is proud to celebrate member company Baldwin Richardson on their continued success and strategic investment in our region. This vibrant, minority/female-led business is innovating in the competitive food industry, and Wayne County in the Greater Rochester region is the perfect place for them to grow. We congratulate Baldwin Richardson President Erin Tolefree and look forward to our continued partnership."
Carl A. Taylor, NYSEG and RG&E President and CEO said, "We are proud to support Baldwin Richardson Foods as they grow their footprint in Macedon and Williamson in a responsible and sustainable way. This family-owned business is an important part of our communities, and NYSEG and RG&E are glad to provide assistance that will help strengthen the local economy."
Wayne County Director of Economic Development and Planning Brian Pincelli said, "Baldwin Richardson's investment in modernization, resiliency, efficiency, and innovation will drive the growth of their business and we are so proud to have them in Wayne County. With two facilities in Wayne County they represent an important part of, not only the County's economy, but the State and regional economy as well."
Matt Hurlbutt, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise said, 'Baldwin Richardson Food's history of excellence and the abundant food and beverage manufacturing assets in the Greater Rochester, NY region, including talent, innovative technologies, and connectivity to a fully integrated supply chain made this the best location for this expansion. We look forward to supporting their growth as they continue to invest here."
For additional information about Baldwin Richardson Foods, visit: https://brfoods.com/