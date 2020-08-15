GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has appointed Chad Hoffman-Fragale as vice president, human resources at Finger Lakes Health.
Most recently, he served as chief people officer at Juvo Autism Behavioral Health in Hackensack, N.J. During his time there, he reported to the CEO and served as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Previously, Hoffman-Fragale was senior director of human resources at Auburn Memorial Hospital where he reported to the chief executive officer and served as a strategic business partner on the executive team of the hospital leading the organization’s human resources department.
Hoffman-Fragale, of Canandaigua, also has human resources senior leadership experience from a variety of healthcare organizations including National Health Care Associates, Valley Stream, N.Y.; NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y.; and St. Vincent Catholic Medical Centers, New York City.
He earned his masters of business administration degree from Excelsior College in Albany, and his bachelor’s in secondary education and Spanish from the State University College at Oswego.