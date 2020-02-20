PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health has named Donnamarie Holder, RN as nurse manager of Unit 1 at The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Holder holds a bachelor’s degree from Molloy College in Rockville Centre, N.Y. and most recently earned her associate of nursing from Farmingdale State University after receiving her licensed practical nursing (LPN) certificate from BOCES-Wilson Technological Institute.
She worked for the Gurwin Home Care agency as the director of patient services. Holder was also a nursing supervisor at St. Johnland Nursing Center, a 248-bed facility, in Kings Park, N.Y.
With over 10 years of clinical experience in hospital, nursing and rehabilitation, and home health environments, Holder has also worked in community health and as a classroom instructor to aid and educate those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and other acute and chronic illnesses.
The Homestead houses 130 skilled nursing beds, 20 behavioral beds and 1 respite bed for short-term stays. The facility has four units, including two skilled nursing units, a neurobehavioral unit, and a secure unity for cognitively impaired residents. Short-term rehabilitation services also are provided on the skilled nursing units for those needing rehabilitation services while they transition to another level of care or discharge home. In 2016, “Music and Memory” began as a personalized music program for those living with dementia.
