HOPEWELL — ThinkForm Design Architect LLC, an interior design firm in Hopewell, was among 11 businesses recently certified by the Office of General Services’ Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development.
The Division was created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May 2014 with enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 750 certified businesses.
The Act promotes and encourages participation of SDVOBs in state public procurements of public works, commodities, services and technology to foster and advance economic development in the state. More information on the program and the certification process can be found at https://ogs.ny.gov/Veterans/.