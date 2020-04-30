OVID — Wine & Spirits magazine, in its June edition, gave high scores to three of Hosmer Winery’s rieslings under the “Year’s Best US Rieslings” section.
The riesling vines on the Hosmer farm, known as Patrician Verona Vineyard, are nearly 40 years old. With almost 16 out of their 70 acres making up riesling, each year Hosmer Winery produces six to eight different styles of riesling ranging from bone-dry, to semi-sweet, to sparkling.
The scores are as follows:
2017 Limited Release Riesling: 95 points
“Julia Hoyle typically makes a tank sample selection on exceptional lots for Hosmer’s Limited Release program, and in 2017, one block was so pristine she waited to harvest it until the end of October. The fruit produced just 20 cases of this wine, a rare Riesling of exceptional purity...”
2018 Semi-Dry Riesling: 93 points & Best Buy
2018 Dry Riesling: 92 points & Best Buy
Hosmer Winery will be hosting a virtual tasting of these three wines at 4:30 p.m. May 8 on its Facebook page. The tasting bundle of the three wines can be purchased online at www.hosmerwinery.com or in the tasting room.
Hosmer Winery is open year round on the west side of Cayuga Lake at 7020 Route 89. The winery is currently operating 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for purchases and curbside pick-up.