BRANCHPORT — Hunt Country Vineyards has received the New York Wine & Grape Foundation’s Sustainability Award.
“We congratulate Hunt Country Vineyards for being recognized by their peers as a pioneering winery deploying extensive sustainability practices on their farm and in their winery,” said Sam Filler, executive director of the Foundation. “Hunt Country Vineyards sets the standard for what it means to be a sustainable winery operation in New York.”
Presented for the first time in 2019, the Sustainability Award recognizes an organization or business that has demonstrated noteworthy sustainable practices and a commitment to conserving natural resources, protecting the environment, and contributing to the overall success of the New York state economy. The winner is determined by nominations from within the wine and grape industry, as well as related businesses and individuals.
“It’s wonderful validation of many years of taking care of the land for future generations,” said Art Hunt, co-founder and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards.
“It’s great to receive this recognition,” said Suzanne Hunt, Art’s younger daughter and an international consultant for clean technologies and sustainable farming, who is also helping to run the family business. “The fact that the New York Wine & Grape Foundation created this award shows real leadership. We’re honored to be the first winery to receive it.”