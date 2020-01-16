WATERLOO — Huntington Living Center has welcomed Babette Burgan, MSN, MSW, AGNP-C to its team.
Burgan completed her master’s degree in nursing from Keuka College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Rochester; her master of social work degree from State University College at Brockport and Nazareth College. Burgan also has a bachelor’s degree in physical education that she received from Canisius College. She is AANP certified as an adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.
Burgan has worked in health care as a registered nurse for 11 years and as a licensed medical social worker for eight years. She has experience in acute care, psychiatry, and long term care and is a basic life support (BLS)/CPR certified instructor and is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS).