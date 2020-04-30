ITHACA — ICS, a company offering comprehensive technology management services to a wide variety of clients throughout various industries in New York and Pennsylvania, has acquired local consulting firm Brightworks Computer Consulting.
The acquisition brought 16 Brightworks employees to join ICS’w Ithaca office. The acquisition will allow all existing Brightworks clients to continue to work with the same professionals previously handling their account, from the same location with the same staff and the same values, just under a different name.
For more than 30 years, ICS has worked alongside clients to develop solutions to meet all of their technology and telecommunications needs. During that time, the company has grown steadily and remarkably, with nearly 90 employees and three offices in Syracuse, Endicott, and Ithaca.
“Due to the ever-changing information technology landscape and the growing cybersecurity needs, we wanted to find a partner that could support our customers with a higher level of maturity and serviceability than we could achieve in the near future,” said Brightworks founder John Guttridge in a statement.
As an IT implementation, support, and hosting services company, the Brightworks wheelhouse of services will complement ICS’ existing capabilities.
ICS President/CEO Kevin Blake says the two companies integrating their services made perfect sense.
“We are thrilled to have the Brightworks staff join the ICS Family. ICS’ mission is to make a difference in our employees’ lives, our customers’ businesses, and in the communities we serve. It was clear that the Brightworks culture and core Values fit right in with ours. We are looking forward to expanding our services and making a difference in Tompkins County.”
