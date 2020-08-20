LODI — The 20th Annual Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition was held last month, with all proceeds benefiting the children and families affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia served by Camp Good Days & Special Times.
Started 20 years ago, the competition has become one of the largest wine competitions in the world to benefit a charitable organization. Over 2,000 wines and spirits were entered and then blind judged by a distinguished group of judges composed of sommeliers, wine makers, wine writers, and experienced spirits judges. They awarded bronze, silver and gold medals, and where it was unanimous, double gold.
Best Riesling was awarded to Idol Ridge Winery’s 2018 Riesling, which has fresh aromas of guava, melon, and pineapple that play over bright acidity and balanced sweetness. Idol Ridge also brought home a Double Gold for the String of Pearls, a naturally sparkling Riesling and a silver medal for the 2019 Reserve Riesling from Smith Brother’s Farm.
Idol Ridge Winery, on the east side of Seneca Lake, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit the FLIWC website at www.fliwc-cdg.com.