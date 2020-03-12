TYRE — The Finger Lakes Beverage Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at del Lago Resort and Casino, Route 414.
Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County with assistance from Extension Ontario, the conference supports the beverage industry of the Finger Lakes and New York state, which includes the wine industry, breweries, cideries, distilleries and meaderies. It will focus on the tasting/tap room experience, with an opportunity to learn from experts, network with conference participants and visit trade show vendors. A registration link is available at flxcraftbevcon.com.
Experts will provide current information on the state of the craft beverage industry, representatives from the New York State Liquor Authority and Empire State Development will provide updates, a panel will discuss how to become a year-round success. Attendees also will get a sneak peek at one of the newest Finger Lakes destinations being built on Canandaigua Lake.
Waterloo Container, a local business that has expanded with the Finger Lakes beverage industry to become a supplier for the entire East Coast, is once again the major conference sponsor.
A social hour will follow, along with an optional Dutch Treat dinner at Parker’s Grille and Tap House in Seneca Falls. Registration by Wednesday, April 15 costs $100 and includes materials, continental breakfast, lunch, post-conference social hour and a 2020 Finger Lakes Beverage Conference commemorative glass. After April 15, the registration cost will increase to $115.
Prior to the conference, a TIPS training (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is scheduled at NY Kitchen in Canandaigua. On Thursday, April 30, there will be a self-driven tour of selected area tasting rooms with lunch at the Rusty Pig on Linden Street in Geneva. Space is limited for the tour, so register early. Registration for a tour is $30 and includes lunch.
More information and registration links are available at www.flxcraftbevcon.com. If you have questions, call (315) 539-9251 or email Judy Wright, jlw24@cornell.edu.