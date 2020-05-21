ITHACA — The Downtown Ithaca Alliance, in partnership with the city of Ithaca, has launched a temporary curbside pickup program around the downtown to support retailers that don’t have curbside access in front of their businesses.
Shoppers can remain in their vehicle at designated curbside locations, and their purchases will be brought to them.
This new and simple way to deliver merchandise allows downtown businesses to serve patrons with minimal contact while non-essential businesses remain closed to foot traffic. The curbside pickup hubs are available at the following locations:
• Seneca Street and Buffalo Street, both near the Dewitt Mall.
• Tioga/Seneca Street at the Commons.
• Cayuga Street at the Commons.
• Aurora Street at the Commons.
• Green Street in front of Press Bay.
To locate the designated curbside pickup locations at the above-mentioned sites, look for Curbside pickup signage (A-frames) along the curb.
How curbside pickup works:
Customers first shop and pay for their orders online, over the phone, or via another virtual shopping method, and then coordinate with the business(es) on a curbside pickup location and time. The customer then drives to the chosen pickup hub and waits in their vehicle for a business staff member to deliver their purchase(s) to them.
“This service has emerged as a popular solution for allowing small businesses to help keep their employees safe(r) and employed while meeting customers’ demands. Along with assistance from the city, we have made it easier for downtown retailers to provide this service by designating curbside pickup areas that are accessible to businesses and customers,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance.
“It is important that we are flexible and adapt to new ways of doing business in the city as we reopen safely. Our local retail businesses contribute in critical ways to the economic vitality and character of Ithaca, and we are proud to partner with the DIA on this initiative,” added Tom Knipe, deputy director for economic development for the city of Ithaca.
For more information on the curbside pickup hubs, visit downtownithaca.com, email info@downtownithaca.com, or contact your favorite downtown businesses directly.