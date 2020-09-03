ITHACA — Experience! The Finger Lakes has been recognized as a Top 10 winner for Best Wine Tour Company in the United States.
Nominees for Best Wine Tour Company for the 10Best award were chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.
Twenty nominees from around the country were presented to the public in July. Online public voting took place over four weeks, and winners were announced publicly Aug. 21.
Experience! The Finger Lakes, which is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Alan and Laura Winter Falk, has been offering touring experiences throughout the Finger Lakes region since 2007.
“The combination of being selected by industry and media experts as a nominee, and then getting chosen by the voting public as one of the top 10 wine tour companies in the country makes this particularly special for us,” said Laura Winter Falk, president of the company she co-owns. “Since our beginning, our mission has always been to vet the best that our region has to offer and develop unique and premium-quality experiences that help our guests get to know the people behind the products. It is very meaningful to us that both industry professionals and our customers feel we are delivering on that goal.”