ROCHESTER — John Betlem Heating and Cooling Inc. was recently named a 2019 Carrier President’s Award recipient.
The Carrier President’s Award recognizes Carrier dealers who exemplify leadership and management, customer satisfaction, expertise, business growth and operational excellence. The annual award is the company’s highest dealer honor.
As a complete heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) company, John Betlem offers a number of services from repairing and installing furnaces, generators and AC units, to performing home energy assessments and offering preventive maintenance programs. They provide their customers with Carrier heating and cooling products, and are a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer.
John Betlem founded John Betlem Heating and Cooling, Inc. in 1941. Today, the company remains fourth-generation family-owned and operated, serving all of Rochester and Monroe county, as well as parts of Wayne, Ontario, Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties.
To learn more about John Betlem, call (585) 271-8888 or visit john betlem.com.
