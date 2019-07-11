SODUS — Jill Johnson recently joined Reliant Community Credit Union as manager of Reliant’s Geneva branch within the Geneva Walmart Supercenter.
Johnson came to Reliant from Shepard Ford, where she was office manager. With her previous experience, she brings to Reliant a vast knowledge of the auto lending industry, as well as coaching and customer service skills.
As manager of Reliant’s Geneva branch, Johnson is responsible for directing the functions of the branch, which include working with her team to inspire the development of promotions tailored to the retail setting.
Johnson, of Palmyra, previously worked for the credit union as a Visa clerk.
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $442 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.
