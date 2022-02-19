SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has announced the hiring of Julie Morgan as the accounting manager. Morgan previously served as Senior Manager of Outsourced Accounting Services at RDG+Partners.
In her new position, Morgan will oversee the accuracy of accounting records and preparation of standard financial reports, and also ensure that the credit union’s comprehensive set of internal and external controls comply with generally accepted accounting principles as well as state and federal credit union regulations.
“I am truly excited and honored to be joining Reliant, which has such a strong reputation for its sense of community and accountability to its members and employees,” said Morgan. “I look forward to building relationships with the Reliant team, learning from such an amazing group, and working towards the credit union’s future success.”
Morgan received a BS degree in finance with minors in economics and financial planning from St. John Fisher College. She continued her studies at the University of Rochester where she obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership with a focus on higher education administration.
She is the chair of the scholarship committee for the Fairport High School PTSA. She is a volunteer for Rescued Treasures Animal Rescue and Advent House.
Morgan lives in Fairport with her two sons, and in her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, attending local festivals, and seeing concerts at CMAC.