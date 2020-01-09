CLIFTON SPRINGS — Finger Lakes Ambulance EMS Inc. has appointed a new executive director to face the challenges of emergency medical services and move the company into a new era.
Albert L. Kalfass is filling the position currently held by interim executive director Kathleen Greeley. Kalfass has a strong background in emergency medical services, having worked with other commercial, non-profit and municipal agencies. His experience includes participating, directing, leading and managing all activities of the emergency medical services and related functions.
G.W. Lisk, the parent company of Finger Lakes Ambulance, appointed Greeley to temporarily fill the role after completing a review of its ambulance service this past year. Bob Woodhouse, president of Finger Lakes Ambulance, Greeley and an appointed management team including Deputy Chief Jason Bortle, Human Resource Director Kimberly Decker, and Captain Brian Ocque were tasked with finding an individual with the knowledge and experience to meet the needs of its ambulance and emergency medical services.
In July 2019 Finger Lakes Ambulance entered into a consulting agreement with Mercy Flight of Western New York Inc. to provide guidance on industry-best practices in the operations of the ambulance service and to assist with the search for a new director.
“Working with Mercy Flight’s executive Vice President Margie Ferrentino and her team over the past six months has been an absolute positive experience where strong relationships were formed,” Greeley said. “We are very excited that, based on conversations with our new executive director, he would like to continue working together to better our communities and the EMS services we provide.”
“We are thrilled to have Al join our team and we look forward to Al applying his previous knowledge, experience and expertise to assist the Finger Lakes Ambulance operations growth and expansion” Woodhouse said.