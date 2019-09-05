PENN YAN — KanPak of Horizon Park Drive, has again supported backpack programs in area schools.
Back(pack) to School is a backpack donation program that provides children in need with a backpack filled with essential supplies, so they can begin the school year ready to learn, do homework and participate in class.
Providing these academic necessities to at-risk children promotes and encourages attendance as well as boosts self-confidence.
The KanPak-Penn Yan GSF Foundation Committee has donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged children in Dundee, Penn Yan, Geneva, Bath, Hammondsport and Prattsburgh.
Every penny used for the donation was raised by associates through donations and fund raising (raffles, bake sales etc.).
This school year, 22 GSF Foundation committees across the U.S. will donate 10,160 backpacks filled with school supplies to children who need it most.
Since inception of the program, the GSF Foundation has donated more than 119,000 backpacks to at-risk children.
The GSF Foundation is a non-profit organization established to improve the lives of children and families in need.
To date, the GSF Foundation has raised nearly more than $54 million to help those in need in the areas where GSF associates live and work.