GENEVA — Benjamin Kay, CRNA, MSNA has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, specializing in the field of anesthesiology.
Kay received his master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, Arecibo, PR. He received both an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, PR.
He will be working in the Surgical Services department at Geneva General Hospital and the Finger Lakes Surgery Center.
Kay is an associate member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.