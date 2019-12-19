PENN YAN — Kemmeter Wines has received a $19,930 grant to purchase and install a geothermal heating and cooling system.
The system will offset an estimated 1,355 gallons of propane — approximately 36,585 kilowatt hours. This will also provide cooling for all the buildings. This grant was announced by the USDA Rural Development Program.
“We are blessed to receive this grant which we will use to support the cost of a geothermal heating and cooling system for a winery production facility,” said Imelda Reinhardt, one of the owners of Kemmeter Wines. “The facility is equipped with different heating and cooling zones effectively operated by the geothermal system.”
Imelda owns Kemmeter Wines with her husband, Johannes Reinhardt.
For more information on Kemmeter Wines, visit kemmeterwines.com.