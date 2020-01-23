PENN YAN — Keuka To Go is bringing food delivery to the Finger Lakes starting Jan. 27.
Customers will be able to visit keukatogo.com, an easy-to-use website that displays local restaurants available for delivery — many for the first time.
At launch, Keuka To Go will feature quick service and full service concepts, including Angel’s Family Restaurant, Antique Inn Restaurant, Keuka Restaurant, Sabrina’s Bake Shoppe, Skyline Trading Post, and Union Block Italian. The platform will bring new streams of revenue to restaurants and jobs to the local economy.
“We’re looking forward to working with our restaurant partners to build a new source of revenue and profit center, while keeping tax dollars and opportunities for work in our community,” said Teresa Vivier, owner of Keuka To Go.
“Before Keuka To Go, options for delivery in Yates County have been limited in variety and availability. We hope to bring the “big city” amenity of food delivery and easy online ordering to our customers and restaurant partners, while maintaining the small town friendliness that makes our community great.”
To place an order, the customer simply visits keukatogo.com where they can see a real-time estimate of arrival time and place their order.
“We see this as a boon to the local economy and to the tourism industry for our beautiful area,” said Vivier.
Keuka To Go was founded by Penn Yan residents John and Teresa Vivier, owners of Keuka Taxi and Johnny V’s Auto Sales & Service.