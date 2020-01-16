LYONS — LaGasse Machine & Fabrication is under new ownership, Ross and Kaye Gansz.
The Ganszes, who purchased LaGasse Works from Dan LaGasse in June 2019, also own Stonegoose Farms and The Apple Farm Stand in North Rose.
“The purchase of LaGasse Machine & Fabrication was a great fit to our business operation,” said Ross Gansz, vice president. “We are excited to solve the challenge of our customers in the various industries that we serve.”
LaGasse Machine & Fabrication is a custom design and build metal fabrication and machining company. LaGasse’s has several distinct parts to its business, from large weldment fabrication and machining to specialized orchard and vineyard equipment. LaGasse is also the OEM for the Harder Dump Box Spreaders. Besides the fabrication side of the business, LaGasse is also an authorized dealer of hydraulic hose for Weatherhead/Eaton.
LaGasse Machine & Fabrication is a North America certified dealer for both the Munckhof Sprayers and Automated Ag Harvest Assist Platforms.
“We are elated to have this business in our portfolio, it allows us the ability, as growers, to have an excellent testing ground for our orchard designs,” said Kaye Gansz, president. “This ability, allows us to design and build the RIGHT product for the customer.”
For more information, visit www.lagasseworks.com.